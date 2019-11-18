The United States' dubious privilege of being a key currency country

The world economy needs a world currency.

That crucially important vector of global commerce and finance has been provided by the U.S. since the end of WWII. And that also made it necessary for America to act as a benevolent banker to the world.

Partly as a result of that, the U.S. continues to make half-a-trillion dollar net annual contributions to the growth of global demand, output and employment through its trade deficits. The big beneficiaries of that dollar-based international monetary system are the European monetary union (a.k.a. the euro area) and Japan; they are now taking more than $600 billion of net annual trade income from the rest of the world.

In spite of that, the Europeans keep talking about America's "exorbitant privilege," a deadly serious joke attributed in the 1960s to the French finance minister (and later president) Valery Giscard d'Estaing. The "privilege" in question consisted of America being able to pay its bills in its own currency.

The Europeans apparently have nothing to say about the other side of the coin: The U.S. net foreign debt of $10.6 trillion which has provided an instrument of growth to the world economy.

Reading the comments of the Federal Reserve last week, they will probably say that the U.S. does not care about its debt because, being a key currency country, it can continue on its merry way of "deficits without tears."

It's unfortunate that the Fed used the key currency argument to imply that it was helping to avoid problems of a growing debt burden – a music to politicians' ears, many of whom believe that "deficits don't count."