A.I. helps in early detection of ovarian cancer, says CEO of health tech firm

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is helping oncologists in the U.K. detect ovarian cancer in patients much earlier than was previously possible, according to the CEO of TPP, a company that provides health-care related software to doctors and nurses.

"So, our AI can now spot (ovarian cancer) in more than 50% of cases up to two years before the doctor," Frank Hester told CNBC's Christine Tan at the East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China. "The average doctor in a 40-year career sees four or five cases of ovarian cancer."

By the time a woman finds out she has ovarian cancer, it is usually too late, but late detection can now be eliminated thanks to advancement in health care technology, according to Hester, whose company works with the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) which provides majority of health care in England.

TPP has access to more than 50 million medical records of NHS patients. Using that data, the company has built AI programs and the first of it focuses on early detection of ovarian cancer, Hester said.