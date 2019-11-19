Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Broadcom, AT&T, MSG Networks & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Morgan Stanley named the semiconductor designer and developer as a top pick and said it had "increased" confidence in the company's strategy.

"We upgrade AVGO to Overweight on increased confidence in the company's software strategy against low expectations. We estimate that AVGO's current P/E multiple of 13.5X implies risk that Symantec's revenue will decline from a reset level of $2bn and targeted cost cuts prove aggressive. In contrast, we model revenue stable at $2bn annually and have the company reaching its target of $1bn in synergies on a run-rate basis by Q4'20."

