Asia stocks set to dip amid US-China trade uncertainty

Stocks in Asia were set to dip at the open on Tuesday amid concerns over the state of U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,395 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,380. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 23,416.76.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up fractionally. Meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia are expected to be released around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Investor reaction to overnight developments around U.S.-China trade talks will be watched. CNBC's Eunice Yoon reported Monday, citing a government source, that Beijing is pessimistic about the trade deal. China is concerned after U.S. President Donald Trump said there would be no tariff rollback, Beijing had thought both parties had agreed in principle, Yoon reported.

That came following a report over the weekend by Chinese state media that "constructive" trade talks had occurred at a high level between Beijing and Washington. The two economic powerhouses have been working toward reaching a "phase one" deal, expected to be signed soon, following a tariff war that has lasted for more than a year and dented investor sentiment.

"Our preference remains on putting more weight on comments coming directly from officials dealing with the trade negotiations and on this score there is nothing to contradict the view that the US and China are still working towards striking a deal," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.