Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi says it will launch a robo-taxi service in Shanghai 'very soon'

Tiger Qie, VP of Didi Chuxing and CTO of Didi's Ride sharing Business Group, speaks with CNBC's Arjun Kharpal onstage at the East Tech West event in, Guangzhou, China.

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing company, is set to launch a so-called robo-taxi service in Shanghai "very soon."

"We are going to launch a robo-taxi service in Shanghai very soon," Tiger Qie, Didi's vice president and chief technology officer of its ride-sharing unit, said onstage at CNBC's East Tech West event in Guangzhou, China. "The users can just hail self-driving vehicles through the Didi app."

Qie said Didi is currently only able to fulfil 65% of user requests when it comes to rides, but the launch of driverless cars would help it plug the gap in supply and demand. He added that the deployment of self-driven vehicles wouldn't mean a stop to putting humans behind the wheel.

"Autonomous vehicles and human-driven vehicles are going to co-exist," Qie said in a fireside chat with CNBC's Arjun Kharpal.

Didi has grown rapidly since it was founded in 2012, with 550 million users currently registered with its platform. The company took over Uber's China business back in 2016, and has more recently started expanding abroad into countries like Australia and Mexico.