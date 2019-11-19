Don't botch this year-end retirement move, or else you'll face taxes

Procrastination comes at a steep cost for older savers who want to hold off on taking mandated withdrawals from their retirement accounts.

If you turned 70½ this year or you're older, you're on the hook for a required minimum distribution out of your individual retirement account and each of your 401(k) plans.

This also means you can expect a tax bill when you take an RMD each year, which is why waiting until the very end of the year is so tempting. That would be a mistake.

"Now is the time to do it," said Ed Slott, CPA and founder of Ed Slott and Co. in Rockville Centre, New York. "I wouldn't mess around with waiting and getting it out in the last minute."

You're required to begin taking RMDs by April 1 of the year after you turn 70½. After that, you must take subsequent RMDs by Dec. 31 of each year.

How much you must withdraw in a given year is based on the account balance on the last day of the prior year and your life expectancy according to the IRS's Uniform Lifetime Table.

Botch the annual distribution and you can wind up with a massive tax bill: a penalty equal to 50% of the RMD you were supposed to take.

Here are five RMD landmines procrastinators may hit as the year winds down.