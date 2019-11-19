Gary Cohn is investing with a biometrics company to build a secure smartphone

Former White House economic advisor Gary Cohn is now into cybersecurity and blockchain.

Cohn told CNBC his time as chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, which involved meetings with foreign delegations and governments, opened his eyes to the security issues the public sector is dealing with.

"You move to the White House and you have a whole different level of security concerns. We went to foreign countries with phones … the way we had to change phones out and what the security administrations did with the phones and how they couldn't make them any more secure than the private sector could. So, I said to myself, there has to be a better solution," Cohn told CNBC in an exclusive interview Monday night at the Credit Suisse Blockchain and Digital Assets Symposium in New York.

Soon after, Cohn met Hoyos Integrity CEO Hector Hoyos, who has built technology and services used by the U.S. military.

"When I was in the private sector, we always worried about secure data, secure communications, and securing our client's data," added Cohn, who was chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs before he joined the Trump administration in 2017. "When I went to the public sector it's the same issue. What I found out is the public sector didn't have a better solution than the private sector. When I left the White House, one of the challenges that I set out to see … is finding a solution for secure data and secure communication."

Cohn, who left the White House in 2018 reportedly after losing a fight against tariffs, became an adviser and investor in Hoyos' company and says the company has been working over the past two years on building a secure smartphone that incorporates biometrics.

Hoyos hopes to get the new phone in the hands of government agencies such as the CIA and FBI by 2021.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Credit Suisse and Hoyos have been in a dialogue to create synergies between the two companies, including a potential custody business.