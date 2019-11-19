Only 14% of Chinese companies are embracing A.I., IBM says

Alain C. Benichou, CEO of Greater China Group of IBM Corporation speaks on Day 2 of CNBC East Tech West at LN Garden Hotel Nansha Guangzhou on November 19, 2019 in Nansha, Guangzhou, China.

China is widely referred to as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) but just 14% of companies in the country are actively using AI software, according to Alain Bénichou, president of IBM's Greater China business.

Citing research from IBM's Institute for Business Value, Bénichou said the rate of adoption in China is higher than the global average, but still not as high as expected.

"There is a long way to go," Bénichou said Tuesday at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China. "When you think about cognitive-savvy companies, it is only 14% of the companies that really are actively using AI in everything they do."

China and the U.S. produce more AI specialists than any other country, but Bénichou claims there's a lack of talent across Chinese companies.

There is a "problem with skills," said the French businessman, adding that people need to be up-skilled or retrained. "You don't have the skills, so it is a really skill trap here," he told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford.