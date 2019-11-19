Spending tips for millennials can help anyone who would like to survive the holidays without debt

The pressure is real, and it's here.

November is the peak month for holiday spending pressure, according to Bankrate.

It's not just gifts to friends and family. Participants in a survey from the personal finance website said they felt pressure to overspend on travel, hosting holiday parties and donating to charity. Bankrate surveyed 2,628 adults in October to get their perspective on gift-giving and spending.

The resistance may be just as real. Nearly half of gift-givers in the survey said they're willing to break ranks with traditional, pull-out-all-the-stops spending.

Strategies people are willing to embrace: About a quarter (24%) are willing to regift, 19% say they'd buy secondhand items and a few (16%) say they'd consider giving up gift-giving altogether.

Millennials may be the demographic most at risk, with slimmer paychecks and less of a grip on their finances.

According to personal finance site Money Under 30, this demographic is positioned to spend the most at the holidays.

The site's advice — plan now and avoid buyer's remorse — seems pretty basic, but it can work for anyone who shares some millennial characteristics.

If you're not price-sensitive and you don't know your credit score, these tips could help you avoid holiday buzzkills such as overspending and going into debt.

Americans, in general, took on holiday debt in 2018 that could take years to pay off.