Banks of 2030 will be in the 'palm of your hand,' PwC associate director says

In a decade's time, there may not be a single bank branch, but that doesn't mean all your assets are going to managed by robots. Not yet, at least.

"I think the bank's going to be in the palm of your hand" in 10 years time, said Lucy Gazmararian, associate director, PwC Hong Kong, at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

To be clear, the shift is firmly underway with many financial institutions long having offered online-only services. But younger generations have grown up with decentralized digital banking, and they'll continue asking for new online services in lieu of traditional offline ones, Gazmararian believes. That means the shift toward all-digital banking may accelerate.

"I don't see much of a role for a whole stand-alone bank for much longer," she added.