Tesla's presence could be a 'positive catalyst' for China's electric vehicle market

Tesla's presence in China will be a positive factor for the domestic electric vehicle market's development, according to a senior executive at Xpeng Motors.

Xpeng Motors is a local electric vehicle start-up that recently raised $400 million from investors as it plans to ramp up production of new car models to take a larger slice of the market.

"I think Tesla coming to China will be a positive catalyst for the EV market," Brian Gu, president of Xpeng Motors, told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford and Christine Tan on Tuesday.

"I always believe that having a good product that really gets the consumer interested and expands the overall market is good for the industry," Gu said at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China. He explained that Tesla's success in the country would bring a "good supply chain" and better "user experience" for consumers.

Gu pointed out that Xpeng's cars do not compete in the same price range as Tesla vehicles. Xpeng has launched and started deliveries of its G3 SUV and earlier this year, unveiled its P7 sedan.