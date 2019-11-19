Watch: Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams testify in the third public impeachment hearing

[The stream is slated to start at 9 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Army Lieutenant Col. Alexander Vindman and advisor to Vice President Mike Pence Jennifer Williams are slated to testify Tuesday morning before the House Intelligence Committee in the third day of public impeachment hearings.

The investigation in the House focuses on whether President Donald Trump abused his power by a pressuring Ukraine to open an investigation into a political rival. A second hearing will follow with two other witnesses. Former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council official Tim Morrison will testify at 2:30 p.m.

In a private deposition on Oct. 29, Vindman said there was "no ambiguity" that a U.S. official asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, according to the transcript. Biden is the front-runner in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Vindman said Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, asked Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden "in order to get the meeting" at the White House.

"I mean, there was no ambiguity, I guess, in my mind. He was calling for something, calling for an investigation that didn't exist into the Bidens and Burisma," Vindman said. Burisma is the Ukrainian natural gas company for which Hunter had served as a board member.

In Williams' testimony behind closed doors, she called the phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "unusual and inappropriate."

"I found the specific references to be — to be more specific to the president in nature, to his personal political agenda," she said, referring to possible motivations for withholding nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine, "as opposed to a broader … foreign policy objective of the United States."

Trump tweeted on Sunday urging her to "read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released statement from Ukraine."

"Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don't know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!" he tweeted.

