Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 102 points

The Dow dropped 102.20 points, or 0.36% to close at 27,934.02. The S&P 500 fell 0.06% to end at 3,120.18. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.24% to 8,570.66. The major averages hit new records but losses from Home Depot and Boeing pushed the Dow off those levels.

Home Depot drops on sales miss

Home Depot shares slid 5.44% after the company reported same-store sales that disappointed investors. Meanwhile, Boeing dropped 0.67% after the National Transportation Safety Board recommended the airplane maker . Those losses led to the Dow's biggest decline of the month. However, continuing bets that a U.S.-China trade deal will get done kept the major averages around record levels.

Kohl's tanks on earnings, Slack falls

Kohl's shares plummeted 19.49% after the retailer posted quarterly results that disappointed investors. The company also lowered its profit outlook for the year and cited an "increasingly competitive promotional environment" for its weak results. Slack, meanwhile pulled back 8.35% after Microsoft said its Teams application has more than 20 million daily active users.

What happens next?