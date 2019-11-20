Chinese ambassador demands that the UK government stops condoning 'extreme, violent offences'

The Chinese ambassador to the U.K., Liu Xiaoming, has met with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to urge the U.K to "stop condoning extreme, violent offences," a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in London has told CNBC.

This comes as the British government has lashed out at China over its alleged torture of a former worker at the U.K.'s Hong Kong consulate.

In an email Wednesday afternoon, the Chinese Embassy spokesperson revealed that Ambassador Liu had met with Raab on Tuesday to express "grave concern and strong opposition" to the British government's "repeated wrong remarks regarding Hong Kong."

"Ambassador Liu emphasised that the nature of the situation in Hong Kong has nothing to do with the so-called democracy or freedom claimed by some Western politicians and media," the spokesperson said via email.

The statement also claimed protesters had "severely undermined the prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, and challenged the principled bottom line of 'One Country, Two Systems'."