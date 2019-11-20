'Dark Waters' movie poses risk for 3M, analyst says

The new movie "Dark Waters" may be about an attorney's battle against chemical company DuPont, but the film could shine a sharper spotlight on the industry in general, hurting companies like 3M, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday. The film, which hits theaters on Friday and stars Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins, is based on the true story of a Cincinatti-based corporate defense attorney who winds up representing West Virginia farmers who believe their cattle and crops were poisoned by toxic waste dumped by DuPont in local landfills. The movie chronicles the 15-year battle that ensued — uncovering more than just cattle deaths along the way — which ultimately led to a class-action lawsuit and DuPont paying roughly $670 million to settle about 3,550 personal injury claims. The company, as well as Chemours which was also implicated, denied any wrongdoing.

A scene from the film Dark Waters starring Mark Ruffalo. Source: Focus Features

The chemicals in focus are PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are a group of synthetic chemicals that have been used in the United States since 1940. They're now found in everything from clothing to drinking water to cooking wear to human bloodstreams, and they are known as "forever chemicals" since they don't biodegrade. This means that if they enter a water source, for example, the water will remain contaminated for decades after the initial interaction. A growing body of research has highlighted the potentially serious health consequences from frequent and concentrated interaction, such as from drinking contaminated water. "Dark Waters" was produced by Participant Media, which was also behind public-discourse sparking movies like "An Inconvenient Truth," "Food, Inc." and "Spotlight." And Bank of America said it could "raise public awareness of PFAS and increase pressure for legislative action." 3M is a mining and manufacturing company that deals in chemicals including PFAS compounds, so regulatory actions could hurt the company. So far this year 42 bills have been introduced that focus on PFAS, Bank of America said. Focusing on the "PFAS Action Act," which would designate all PFAS compounds as "hazardous substances" and would therefore enforce strict cleanup of toxic waste sites, Bank of America said that 3M's strict cleanup liability could reach $1 billion, with total liability hitting $9 billion pre-tax once $8 billion from personal injury liabilities is added. In the firm's bear case scenario for the stock the strict cleanup liability could reach as high as $102 billion, although the firm was quick to note that they think this "worst-case scenario is unlikely." Under the 1980 Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), known informally as Superfund, companies responsible for toxic waste sites must either perform the cleanup or reimburse the government for the necessary cleanup. So if the "PFAS Action Act" passes, all potentially responsible parties involved in PFAS contamination — which could include 3M — would be forced to foot the bill.