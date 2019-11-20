House committee approves bill legalizing marijuana at the federal level

Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA), speaks as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler(R) D-NY, Representative Pramila Jayapal (2ndR) D-WA, and Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) look on during a news conference, on Capitol Hill to highlight the MORE Act (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act) legislation in Washington, DC on November 19, 2019.

The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Wednesday that legalizes marijuana on the federal level, removing it from schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act.

The legislation, which passed 24 to 10, has a high chance of approval in the House where Democrats control the chamber with 234 seats. It's likely to face a tougher battle in the Republican-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes marijuana legalization.

The legislation allows states to enact their own policies and gives them incentives to clear criminal records of people with low-level marijuana offenses. It also includes a 5% tax on cannabis products that would provide job training and legal assistance to those hit hardest by the war on drugs.

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, also known as NORML, has called the legislation the "biggest marijuana news of the year."