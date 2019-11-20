Lyft co-founder on stock plunge since IPO: 'I feel a deep amount of responsibility'

Lyft co-founder and President John Zimmer, acknowledging the rough ride on Wall Street since their March initial public offering, said on Wednesday that he believes the stock is a good buy right now.

"I care about our employees that have jobs from us, that in some cases equity from us," Zimmer told CNBC's Wilfred Frost from the RBC tech conference in New York City. "I feel a deep amount of responsibility."

However, he said, "I feel like the stock is undervalued. We've had three quarters of beating expectations, and over time people will see us put up more numbers and it will solve itself."

Lyft priced its IPO at $72 per share on March 28. When trading started the next day, the stock was up as much as 23% during its first session, before closing just 8.7% higher. In early April, Lyft bounced around near its offering price. But since then, it plummeted nearly 40%, as of Tuesday's close. It's one of the worst-performing IPOs of the year.