Save thousands of dollars on home furnishings with simple tricks from home designers

Friends don't let friends buy $3,000 coffee tables.

If you're stuck on a pricey piece of furniture, consider that your money may be better spent elsewhere, like on a solid sofa or a great mattress.

Furniture is one of the largest purchases most people make, says Rebecca Hawkins, the head buyer for home design firm Celadon Home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Just like any other consumer decision, though, you have a broad spectrum of costs to choose from to get the job done.

Your first stop: a budget. Whether you're spending millions renovating your mansion or just redesigning your living room, everyone needs a spending plan, says Laurie Blumenfeld, owner of Laurie Blumenfeld Design in New York.

More from Invest in You:

Here's how to get to financial security even after starting late

A better life with tech, but is it worth hundreds a month?

Ever wonder why you're not rich? A financial therapist can explain

Blumenfeld helps determine two things for her clients: lifestyle and goals. What someone is trying to achieve will be dependent on their life priorities, she says. The household members will likely play a part in furnishings and fabrics.

"You might want beautifully made pieces, but you have small dogs," Blumenfeld said. "I might recommend leather as opposed to fabric."

Learn which things are best to go high-end, and which you can penny-pinch on. For instance, art on your walls, throw pillows, rugs, dining room chairs all offer options for cost-cutting without sacrificing style.

Buy things over time. "Your house doesn't have to be all created at once," Hawkins said.