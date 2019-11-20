Oil jumps to high on day after inventory data, rising tensions in Saudi Arabia

Oil jumped to its high for the day after data showed a smaller than expected build in U.S. inventories. The move also came as Yemen's Houthi movement claimed it shot down a warplane of the Saudi-led coalition.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped more than 3% to a session high of $57.18 a barrel. Brent crude futures gained $1.73 to hit $62.64 a barrel.

Crude inventories in the United States increased by 1.4 million barrels for the week ending Nov. 15, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, which was less than the 1.6 million barrels analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had been expecting. It was also below the prior week's 2.22 million barrel build.

"The weekly inventory report was more supportive of prices than it appeared at first glance," Again Capital's John Kilduff said to CNBC.

"The overall rise in crude oil inventories was distorted by 2 million barrels of oil that came out of the SPR. Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub actually fell, markedly, by over 2 million barrels. Exports of crude oil also rebounded back above 3 million barrels per day. Gasoline demand has remained strong all year, and will only rise more into the holiday shopping season," he added.

Rising tensions in the Middle East could also be impacting oil prices since one fifth of the world's oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday, Yemen's Houthi movement said it shot down a Saudi F-15 warplane, according to a report from Reuters, which Kilduff said "spooked" the market. Protests in Iran and Iraq are also ongoing, and the latter "are reaching some oil export facilities," Kilduff said.

Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he would continue to cooperate with OPEC on reducing output, according to reporting from Reuters. Russia is a member of OPEC+.

OPEC next meets on December 5 in Vienna, at which point even steeper than the current 1.2 million barrels per day cut could be considered.

Wednesday's gain is a sharp turnaround from Tuesday's trading session, which saw crude tumble more than 3% as supply concerns and limited progress on the US-China trade deal weighed.