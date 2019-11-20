Retail earnings, manufacturing gauge, home sales: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Thursday

Here are the most important things to know about Thursday before you hit the door.

Retailers Macy's, Nordstrom and Gap report third quarter earnings on Thursday, continuing a volatile week for retail earnings. With Target soaring on earnings, and Kohl's tanking, investors will be watching which retailers get ahead of the highly promotional and warmer-than-usual quarter. Credit Suisse is expecting Macy's to report a loss of 1 cent, with same-store sales slowing 1.5%. In the third quarter last year, Macy's earned 27 cents per share and comp sales rose 3.3%.

"We still think 2020 [estimates] need to be revised significantly lower before the stock can stabilize," said Credit Suisse research analyst Michael Binetti in a note to clients.

Nordstrom will earn 62 cents per share and same-store sales will drop 3.6%, according to Credit Suisse. In the same period in 2018, the department store company earned 42 cents per share, largely due to a credit card refund write down. Comparable sales rose 2.3%. Binetti said the key focus for Nordstrom this quarter will be commentary on the NYC store opening.

Embattled retailer Gap is expected to earn 51 cents per share and same-store sales will slow 4% this quarter, Credit Suisse said. In Q3 of 2018, Gap reported earnings of 69 cents per share and same-store sales were flat. Gap's CEO Art Peck stepped down earlier this month, dampening hopes about the planned spinoff of Gap's Old Navy brand.

"We think there's a high probability that GPS decides to cancel the Old Navy spin," said Binetti.

Shares of Macy's and Gap are essentially flat over the past three months. Nordstrom shares are up more than 35% in the third quarter.