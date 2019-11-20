Target shares surge after company crushes earnings and raises forecast

Target earnings and sales trounced analysts' estimates, marking a bright spot in retail after weak reports from department store chains J.C. Penney and Kohl's.

The big-box retailer also raised its profit outlook for the full year, ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season.

Its shares surged more than 8.5% in premarket trading on the news.

CEO Brian Cornell said the results are "further proof of the durability" of Target's investment strategy, as the retailer has an "unmatched suite of easy and convenient fulfillment options."

Here's what Target reported for its fiscal third quarter compared with what analysts were expecting, based on Refinitiv data:

Earnings per share: $1.36, adjusted, vs. $1.19 expected

Revenue: $18.67 billion vs. $18.49 billion expected

Same-store sales: growth of 4.5% vs. up 3.6% expected

Target now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to fall within a range of $6.25 to $6.45, compared with a prior estimate of $5.90 to $6.20. Analysts had been calling for earnings per share of $6.18.

Net income during the period ended Nov. 2 grew to $714 million, or $1.39 per share, compared with $622 million, or $1.17 per share, a year ago. Excluding one-time items, Target earned $1.36 per share, beating expectations for $1.19 a share, based on an analyst survey by Refinitiv.

Total revenue grew 4.7% during the quarter to $18.67 billion from $17.82 billion a year earlier, beating expectations for $18.49 billion.