Trump ordered Ukraine 'quid pro quo' through Giuliani, key witness Sondland testifies

Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, center, arrives for closed-door testimony before House committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

"Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President," according to Sondland's statement.

"Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations" into the 2016 U.S. presidential election and Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings, where former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter had worked as a board member, Sondland's opening statement says.

"Mr. Giuliani's requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit" for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Sondland says in an opening statement provided by his lawyer to CNBC.

U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland is set to testify in a House impeachment inquiry hearing that President Donald Trump directed his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to pursue a "quid pro quo."

Sondland is the most-anticipated witness yet to appear for a public hearing in the House impeachment inquiry into whether Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations into his political rivals.

The ambassador to the E.U. had direct contact with the president, and had previously discussed the investigations with him, according to testimony provided by other witnesses heard in the hearings so far.

His explosive opening statement implicates a number of other senior Trump administration officials in the scheme to get Ukraine to launch the investigations.

Sondland highlights an email he sent to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, ating chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and other senior aides, in which he writes after speaking to Zelenskiy that Ukraine's leader "intends to run a fully transparent investigation and will 'turn over every stone'."

That email was sent July 19 — nearly a week prior to Trump's request in a phone call that Zelenskiy "look into" the Bidens, Burisma and a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election. A whistleblower's complaint about that call sparked the impeachment inquiry.

"Everyone was in the loop," Sondland's says. "It was no secret."

Ahead of Sondland's appearance, it was unclear what he would tell the Democrat-led panel. Sondland is a major Trump donor who had previously claimed that there was no quid pro quo involved with the president's Ukraine dealings.

But after speaking behind closed doors in mid-October, Sondland returned to Capitol Hill to make major revisions to his testimony after his claims had been contradicted by other witnesses.

In an addendum to that testimony, Sondland admitted that he told a top Ukraine official that hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine — which had been withheld without clear explanation at the time from the Trump administration — would likely not be delivered until Ukraine agreed to make a "public anti-corruption statement" that had been under discussion.

Read Sondland's full opening statement below: