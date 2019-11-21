Asia stocks trade lower amid concerns 'phase one' US-China trade deal may not be signed in 2019

Asia stocks traded lower Thursday morning following a report that an anticipated "phase one" trade deal between the U.S. and China may not be inked by the end of 2019.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.24% in early trade, with shares of Tokyo Electron falling more than 2%. The Topix index was slightly lower. In South Korea, the Kospi shed 0.19%.

Meanwhile, Australian stocks declined in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 shedding around 0.5%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.16% lower.

Market reaction to overnight developments on U.S.-China trade will be watched.

Reuters reported, citing trade experts and people close to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, the completion of a partial trade deal could be pushed into 2020 as China seeks more extensive tariff rollbacks. That report came after The Wall Street Journal reported, citing former Trump administration officials, that the ongoing trade talks could hit an impasse.

The developments come as Dec. 15 looms, with more tariffs on Chinese goods to the U.S. set to kick in.

The matter was further complicated by U.S. Congress passing a Hong Kong rights bill, amid ongoing turmoil in the city that has been plagued by civil unrest for months. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing "condemns and firmly opposes" the first bill, known as the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.