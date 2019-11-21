Banks in China are looking to internet companies for data collection tips, BNP Paribas executive says

Banks in China are starting to look at internet companies to see how they can collect more data on their customers, CG Lai, the chief executive of BNP Paribas China, told CNBC.

Over the years, Chinese banks have failed to extract as much data from their customers as the internet firms have, Lai explained.

"For many years, they have all the customers and these Chinese banks are mostly doing the inter-bank or the wholesale business," Lai said at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

"They really didn't study and know very well about their individual clients. That is why the approach now is to create a much more horizontal approach setting up the apps that cover every aspect of their clients, so they can get better data, the same as the internet company getting the data in order to determine how they are going to serve their clients."