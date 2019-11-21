Singapore-based startup Carousell valued at more than $850 million following merger

Online classifieds business Carousell said it has agreed to merge with a subsidiary of Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor Group, valuing the combined company at more than $850 million.

Carousell will merge with Telenor's 701Search, which owns online marketplaces Mudah in Malaysia, Cho Tot in Vietnam, and OneKyat in Myanmar, as part of the equity and cash agreement, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Telenor will become the single-largest minority shareholder in Carousell with a 32% stake in the combined company.

Telenor said 701Search will cease to be its subsidiary company of Telenor Group and will merge its operations with Carousell with immediate effect.