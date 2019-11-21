How three friends turned a college project into a $2.5 billion software unicorn

Celonis co-founders Bastian Nominacher, Alexander Rinke and Martin Klenk. Celonis

Eight years ago, three friends at college started a club. It wasn't a sports society or some kind of excuse for heavy drinking — quite the opposite. Instead, they created a project that would entail consulting businesses; some large, some small. One of those businesses, an unnamed company with 5,000 employees at the time, needed help with its IT processes. "There was a lot of IT service work, and it was not handled very effectively," Alexander Rinke, a co-founder of the project, told CNBC in an interview. "There were a lot of delays. People were frustrated with the service." Rinke says he and two friends — Bastian Nominacher and Martin Klenk — noticed the company relied on a ticket logging system to process requests. So they decided to look at the log data and found a way to "automatically reconstruct" it with software to figure out what was going wrong. "That was revolutionary, because suddenly you don't have to talk to people anymore to understand where the problems are," Rinke said. "You can figure it out by looking at all the logs this company produces." Fast forward to 2019, and that university project has turned into a company with a $2.5 billion valuation. Named Celonis, the firm is a pioneer of a technology called "process mining," which picks out data from a company's event logs to identify problems with certain processes and work out a solution.

The start-up has just picked up a $290 million financing round from a group of investors that includes the CEOs of fellow software firms Qualtrics and Procore. Based out of Munich, Germany, Celonis is now one of the top unicorns — companies with a valuation of $1 billion or more — in Europe. The company also has U.S. offices in New York City. It's more than doubled its valuation since its last funding round announced back in June 2018, with investors valuing the company at $1 billion at the time. The business claims to have been cash flow positive since it began operations, a rare sign of profitability from a tech unicorn. UiPath, a start-up with a valuation of $7 billion, is another player in the space and has previously formed a partnership with Celonis. Nominacher, who is co-CEO of Celonis, said that the main reason behind the jump in the company's valuation was due to its customers seeing "tangible" results thanks to its software. The company claims one of its clients, L'Oreal, managed to improve the rate of its automated orders by 600% using Celonis' processing mining technology. While it's hard to pin down the size of the process mining market, a Gartner estimate in 2018 indicated that revenues related to the sector were approaching $160 million. It projected that the nascent industry could "easily triple or quadruple in size during the next two years."

Our biggest competitor is also one of our biggest customers. Alexander Rinke co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis