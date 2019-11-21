Cramer's lightning round: Lululemon will be one of the 'retail survivors'

Abbvie Pharmaceuticals: "Buy, buy, buy."
Lululemon Athletica: "I like Lululemon. I think they're going to be one of the retail survivors."
Plug Power: "I actually think the stock could go to $4 just on the strength of hype."
Esperion Therapeutics: "It's fine, it's just that we got to be careful."
Alarm.com: "No, we don't want interactive home security. ... It's too rife with competition."
Allakos: "I've got to do work."
First Horizon National: "I think it's terrific."
Alexion Pharmaceuticals: "I'm going to say right now it's O.K., it doesn't lose money, but it's not my fave."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Abbvie.
