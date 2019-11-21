Skip Navigation
Cramer's lightning round: Lululemon will be one of the 'retail survivors'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Abbvie Pharmaceuticals: "Buy, buy, buy."

Lululemon Athletica: "I like Lululemon. I think they're going to be one of the retail survivors."

Plug Power: "I actually think the stock could go to $4 just on the strength of hype."

Esperion Therapeutics: "It's fine, it's just that we got to be careful."

Alarm.com: "No, we don't want interactive home security. ... It's too rife with competition."

Allakos: "I've got to do work."

First Horizon National: "I think it's terrific."

Alexion Pharmaceuticals: "I'm going to say right now it's O.K., it doesn't lose money, but it's not my fave."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Abbvie.

