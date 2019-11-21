Ellen Kullman takes the reins as CEO of Carbon, a 3D printing start-up worth over $2.5 billion

Ellen J. Kullman, former Chairman and CEO of DuPont, and President and CEO of Carbon.

Former DuPont Chairman and CEO Ellen Kullman is taking the reins as President and CEO of Carbon, a 3-D printing tech venture best known for its manufacturing partnerships with Adidas, Ford and Ikea.

Carbon's founding CEO Joseph DeSimone is stepping into the role of Executive Chairman of the board. Kullman, who has served on the board of directors at Carbon since 2016, told CNBC she views her appointment as a partnership with the founder, who she described as a scientist and storyteller, well-paired with her expertise in business process, operations and scaling companies globally.

During her tenure at DuPont, Kullman achieved double-digit growth in DuPont's "safety and protection" division, which makes materials like Kevlar and Nomex that are used to make body armor, helmets, suits, gloves and other protective gear for firefighters, construction workers, police and more.