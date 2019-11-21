Impeachment witness David Holmes says diplomat Gordon Sondland 'winced' and held phone away during Trump's call about Ukraine investigations

U.S. diplomat David Holmes said Thursday that he was able to overhear President Donald Trump ask U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland in a call about getting Ukraine to launch an investigation because the president's voice was so loud that it made Sondland hold the phone away from his ear.

The unsecured cell phone Sondland used on the July 26 call with Trump was not on speakerphone, but Trump's voice was "quite loud" and "quite distinctive," Holmes told the House Intelligence Committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

When Trump came on the line, Sondland "sort of winced" and "held the phone away from his ear like this," Holmes testified, gesturing with his hand and tilting his head back.

Sondland "did that for the first couple exchanges," Holmes testified, enabling him to hear what was being said on both sides of the conversation.

Holmes was asked to testify in the House impeachment inquiry after another witness in the probe revealed that Holmes heard Trump and Sondland talk on the phone about whether Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would commit to an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

That call, in a restaurant in Kyiv, came one day after Trump asked Zelenskiy to "look into" the Bidens and Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company where Hunter had been a board member, as well as a discredited conspiracy theory about Ukraine meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. A whistleblower's complaint about the July 25 call with Zelenskiy spurred Democrats to launch the impeachment inquiry into whether Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

On July 26, U.S. officials including Holmes and Sondland had a meeting with Zelenskiy himself, who said that Trump had "three times" raised "some very sensitive issues," and that he would have to follow up on those issues when he and President Trump met "in person," according to Holmes' testimony.

After the meetings, Sondland and Holmes went to lunch with two other staffers, where the call with Trump took place.

Sondland told Trump that Zelenskiy "loves your ass," Holmes recalled. "I then heard President Trump ask, 'So, he's gonna do the investigation?' Ambassador Sondland replied that 'he's gonna do it,' adding that President Zelenskiy will do 'anything you ask him to.'"

"Even though I did not take notes of these statements, I have a clear recollection that these statements were made," Holmes said in his opening statement.

After that call ended, Holmes said he asked Sondland about Trump's views on Ukraine. Sondland said Trump cared only about "big stuff" that benefits him, like the Biden probe being pushed by Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani, Holmes testified.

Trump tried to cast doubt on Holmes' testimony in a tweet Thursday morning.

"I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation," Trump tweeted. "I've even tried, but to no avail. Try it live!"

Sondland, who appeared Wednesday for a public hearing before the Intelligence panel, testified that Trump was pushing a "quid pro quo" through Giuliani to get Ukraine to announce the political investigations in exchange for Zelenskiy meeting at the White House with the president.

At the same time as Giuliani was pushing for the Biden and 2016 election probes, hundreds of millions of dollars in congressionally allocated military aid to Ukraine were being withheld without clear explanation. Multiple witnesses in the probe have testified that it was Trump who ordered the delay on the aid package.

Sondland says he presumed that the military aid was also contingent upon the probes Trump sought. Republicans noted repeatedly that Trump never personally told Sondland what the terms of the quid pro quo needed to be.

Trump, denying that there was any quid pro quo involved in his Ukraine dealings, on Wednesday dramatically recited a September phone call he had with Sondland, in which he told the ambassador, "I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell [Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy] to do the right thing."