Israeli PM Netanyahu indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust

Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced Thursday that he was indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu has previously denied any wrongdoing and has said he is the victim of a politically orchestrated "witch-hunt" by the media and the left.

It comes while Netanyahu is serving as Israel's caretaker prime minister after he failed to cobble together a government last month.

Netanyahu had hoped to pass legislation that would prevent him from being indicted but has been unable to do so because he failed to form Israel's next government following the Sept. 17 election.

The caretaker prime minister still has the option to ask the Israeli Parliament for immunity. But this request would need to be approved by a special committee that has not been established due to ongoing political deadlock.

Netanyahu's chief political rival Benny Gantz announced Wednesday that he had also failed to form a government, prolonging the country's political uncertainty and raising the prospect of Israel holding its third national election in a year.