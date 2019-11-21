Macy's blames sluggish sales on weak shopping malls

Macy's said its stores at weaker U.S. shopping malls were hurt by slower foot traffic during the latest quarter, leading to a steeper-than-expected sales decline.

"We've been investing in malls where our developers are investing and ... we feel really good about that initiative, and those stores continue to outpace the breadth of our fleet," said Hal Lawton, Macy's president, during a post-earnings conference call.

The trouble, however, is at the so-called C- and D-rated shopping malls, which bring in less sales per square foot than an A-rated mall.

U.S. mall owners have been struggling to find new ways to lure shoppers, with traffic dipping as it becomes more convenient to buy things online and store closures piling up. The strongest operators, such as Simon Property Group, have had more capital to invest in adding experiential tenants such as game rooms, better food options, co-working space and even apartments and hotels. But the weaker mall owners, such as CBL, have more encumbered balance sheets, and some of their centers are seen as deteriorating.

Most of Macy's stores are located in so-called A malls, like Macerich's Tysons Corner Center in Virginia, which have seen more enhancements and have strong tenant rosters.

"Where we're investing and our mall developers are investing, we're getting great outcomes," Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said.