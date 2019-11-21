McDonald's workers file lawsuit to address workplace violence

Seventeen Chicago McDonald's workers are suing the company, alleging that the fast-food chain has failed to address violence in the workplace.

In May, McDonald's workers filed a complaint with U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, asking the agency to investigate the pattern of violence in the stores. In the company's home city of Chicago, on an average day, 911 receives more than 20 calls from McDonald's restaurants, according to the lawsuit.

The suit argues that McDonald's, in its capacity as a landlord, has failed to design its stores to minimize violence. For example, as part of its nationwide remodeling project that includes installing self-order kiosks and digital menu boards, many locations now have split counters. The counters' wide openings and lowered height mean that it is easier for customers to walk behind or jump on top of the counter and confront employees.

The lawsuit also alleges that McDonald's has failed to provide proper training to employees for how to handle conflict in its restaurants. In August, McDonald's announced new training for supervisors and employees, but the plaintiffs said that they have not yet received training.

The lawsuit is seeking an injunction, which would mean putting a halt to McDonald's pricey renovations, which have cost the company and its franchisees billions of dollars. About two thirds of McDonald's U.S. locations have been renovated, according to SEC filings.