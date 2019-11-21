NFL upholds indefinite suspension of Myles Garrett in attack; he reportedly says Mason Rudolph used racial slur

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) swings at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with Rudolphs own helmet with 0:08 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

The National Football League on Thursday upheld its indefinite suspension of Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett over a violent skirmish on the field with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph last week.

Garrett reportedly accused Rudolph of inciting the conflict by using a racial slur during their on-field confrontation Nov. 14, which Rudolph's agent said was "a lie."

According to ESPN, Garrett told NFL officials at his appeals hearing that Rudolph used the slur during a brief exchange that intensified when Garrett used a helmet to attack Rudolph.

After the incident, three players were suspended without pay. Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi has to sit out one game, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games and fined $35,096, which was reduced Thursday to a two-game suspension after an appeal. Garrett received a "commissioner's discipline" punishment — suspended indefinitely without pay.

Garrett's suspension requires him to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before he can be reinstated to play, NFL spokesman Michael Signora said on Twitter.

Rudolph's attorney, Timothy M. Younger of Younger & Associates, called the allegations false in a statement released on his Twitter account Thursday.