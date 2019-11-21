Snap and Verizon partner on 5G and new digital ads that will be overlaid on top of the real world

Verizon and Snap on Thursday announced a partnership under which the two will work together on 5G and new augmented reality initiatives that allow users and advertisers to overlay digital objects on top of the real world.

Right now Snapchat has features including its "Landmarker Lenses," which let users see real-life locations with augmented reality layered on top. For instance, a Game of Thrones-themed lens launched earlier this year showed the Flatiron building in New York City as an icy perch for a dragon. Sometimes it's also a drippy slice of pepperoni pizza, but you can only see these effects through the Snapchat app.

Snap also has "Portal Lenses," which let Snapchat users walk inside a "portal" into another digital experience where they can walk around and interact with an environment. One launched with Gucci last week as part of the brand's "Gift Giving" campaign. Again, you need the Snapchat app to partake.

But, there are relatively few of these experiences. The partnership could help make these sorts of augmented reality effects more widespread. Verizon and Snap said future effects will include ways for consumers to experience live events in new ways through Snapchat.