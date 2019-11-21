Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nordstrom, Williams-Sonoma, Pure Storage and more

People walk by the Nordstrom men's store, the company's first-ever Manhattan location in midtown at 57th and Broadway on April 12, 2018 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Nordstrom rose about 8% after the retailer delivered third-quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines, according to Refinitiv, with earnings especially strong at 81 cents a share. Nordstrom also raised the bottom part of its 2019 fiscal year forecast, saying that it now expects earnings for the year between $3.30 a share and $3.50 a share.

Williams-Sonoma's stock dropped nearly 5% after the company reported third-quarter earnings that were largely in line with what analysts surveyed by FactSet expected. But the company's same-store sales at its flagship stores dropped 2.1%, more than the 1% drop analysts anticipated.

Shares of Shoe Carnival jumped more than 7% after the company reported third-quarter same-store sales growth of 3.5%, above the 3% Wall Street expected from the retailer. Shoe Carnival also raised its fiscal year 2020 earnings forecast to a range of $2.85 per share to $2.89 per share, also topping analyst expectations according to FactSet.

Pure Storage cratered 24% after the data-storage company reported both disappointing results for its third-quarter revenue and a lower forecast for full-year revenue.

Splunk climbed 6% after delivering third-quarter earnings and sales that both beat Wall Street's expectations, according to FactSet. The software company also increased its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2020 revenue forecasts, raising the former to about $780 million and the latter to $2.35 billion.

Ross Stores shares rose over 1% after the retailer bumped up its fiscal year 2020 earnings forecast after reporting third-quarter earnings at $1.03 a share, above the EPS of 97 cents analysts surveyed by FactSet anticipated. Same-store sales also beat Wall Street's expectations and Ross raised its full-year earnings forecast to a range of $4.52 per share to $4.57 per share, from its previous range of $4.41 per share to $4.50 per share.

Shares of Gap climbed 1% after reporting earnings that were two cents above what Wall Street expected. Same-store sales growth fell 4%, however, more than the 2.3% drop analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.