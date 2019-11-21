Trump and Apple's CEO talk business in Texas

Apple CEO Tim Cook and President Donald Trump were in Texas this week, in a high stakes photo-op at the factory in Austin where Apple's Mac Pro computer is assembled.

Cook no doubt wants to make it hard for the president to put tariffs on Mac Pro components. Cook has said unless Apple continues to be exempt from tariffs, he'll have to move manufacturing completely to China.

Meanwhile, the president wants to push Apple and U.S. CEOs more broadly to manufacture here instead of in China.

But is this whole scene just a sham?

Jon Fortt sits down with Axios' Ina Fried to discuss the big Texas meeting, Disney+ hacks and much more.

