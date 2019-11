Shares of Uber have plunged more than 30% since the ride-hailing company went public in May, but some analysts believe that 2020 is going to be a different story entirely.

On Friday Stifel upgraded Uber to a buy rating saying the stock is "turning the corner," while SunTrust said it's their "favorite transportation disruptor of 2020." SunTrust believes there's 90% upside ahead for the stock.