Analysts are still bullish on Netflix after Disney+ launch

While streaming platform Disney+ is off to a strong start, Wall Street analysts are not shying away from Netflix's stock.

In the week following Disney+'s launch, Netflix app downloads grew 4% year-over-year, Nomura Instinet noted, showing that Disney+ is not having a negative impact on Netflix's growth potential.

"While we have observed rising interest in Disney +, due to increasing awareness as the service is now live, we have not seen an increase in the percentage of Netflix subscribers who expect to cancel Netflix in favor of Disney+," said PiperJaffray senior research analyst Michael Olson in a note to clients on Friday.