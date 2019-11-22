China's Xi says Beijing wants a trade deal — but is not afraid to 'fight back'

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that Beijing wants to work for a trade deal with the United States but is not afraid to "fight back."

Reinforcing the upbeat tone adopted by China in recent days, Xi told a visiting U.S. business delegation that China holds a 'positive attitude' toward the trade talks.

"As we always said we don't want to start the trade war but we are not afraid," Xi said. "When necessary we will fight back but we have been working actively to try not to have a trade war."

"We want to work for a Phase 1 agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality," Xi told the group.

The delegation from Bloomberg's New Economy Forum, a conference held in Beijing this week, included former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, former U.S. Trade Representative Mike Froman and other dignitaries.

During the meeting at Beijing's ornate Great Hall of the People, Xi reiterated to the group China's stance that a deal requires "mutual respect and equality."