Cramer's lightning round: Let Tesla shares come down more before buying

Tesla: "I think if you really do want to buy it — I'm not going to necessarily recommend buying it — you wait it out about another maybe 10, 15 points down, and then maybe take a look."

Dunkin' Brands Group: "Actually, I prefer Starbucks to Dunkin' Donuts. Starbucks is way down from its high and I think it's got more momentum and has gotten too cheap, so that's why I prefer it."

Lam Research: "Oh, it's been crazy, but you know what we're up about 80 points for the charitable trust. We did trim back a lot because we didn't want to be pigs. Bulls make money, bears make money and pigs they get slaughtered. I would wait a little bit before I would buy more."

Marvell Technology: "I think the world of this company. Is this quarter necessarily going to be good? I mean, it's caught up in the trade talks, but who has an unbelievable portfolio of 5G, along with a lot of other things that make cell phones work better, it is Marvell."

Kura Oncology: "Look, it's got personalized treatment for cancer and anyone who's doing personal immunology I have liked as a spec and a spec, only."

NetEase: "It's a Chinese internet play that I have been skeptical on and not correctly skeptical ... and this one is a befuddling stock to me about why it goes up other than the fact that it has a good dividend."

Ulta Beauty: "I think Ulta's been beaten up enough. I know a lot of people feel that last quarter wasn't good, and there are some problems definitely in skincare. We know that, but I believe in [CEO] Mary Dillon. I wouldn't buy it all at once" because it may not be a blowout quarter when they report earnings in coming weeks. "I'm not deserting Ulta."

CareDx: "It's too risky for me."