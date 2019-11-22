Deutsche Bank CEO backs Lagarde's vision for euro zone fiscal stimulus

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing has backed European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde's call for fiscal stimulus from euro zone governments.

Speaking to CNBC at the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt, Sewing supported the new central bank chief's position that fiscal policy should look beyond just the "aggregate stance of public spending" and focus on its "composition."

"Sometimes it's not only about the fiscal stimulus itself, I think we should first look at the composition of where the investments are going," Sewing told CNBC's Annette Weisbach.

"Nevertheless, we need to invest into digital infrastructure. We need to invest in education. I think we have the strengths to do something more," he added, suggesting that Lagarde had "found the right tone."