European stocks seen cautiously higher as investors track trade and key euro zone data

European stocks were seen slightly higher on Friday despite mixed signals over the status of U.S.-China trade discussions.

Britain's FTSE 100 was expected to open around 15 points higher at 7,253, Germany's DAX was seen around 17 points higher at 13,155 and France's CAC 40 was set to edge around 6 points higher to 5,887, according to IG data.

Against the backdrop of ongoing trade negotiations, tensions between the world's two largest economies have come under strain this week over a U.S. bill supporting Hong Kong protesters, while U.S. Navy warships twice sailed near islands in the South China Sea over the past few days, further angering Beijing.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had invited U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Beijing for further talks.

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that China is willing to work toward an agreement despite reports of pessimism in Beijing over President Donald Trump's refusal to roll back existing tariffs.

Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday afternoon, with the Shanghai composite down 0.6% while the Shenzhen component and Shenzhen composite each jumped more than 1.2%.

Back in Europe, U.K. stocks and the pound were driven lower Thursday after the main opposition Labour Party launched its election manifesto, featuring a promise to raise taxes on corporations and re-nationalize infrastructure groups.

German third-quarter GDP data are due before the opening bell Friday, with French, German and euro zone manufacturing and services PMI (purchasing managers' index) figures for November all scheduled for release during morning trade.