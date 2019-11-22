Goldman sees 'baby bear' market for bonds in 2020 in a year of risks

Goldman strategists expect a 'baby bear' market in bonds next year, with a mild move higher in interest rates due to a better economy, subdued global inflation and the lack of central bank policy easing.

In a sweeping outlook for 2020, the firm's strategists say they do not expect a "go-go global growth environment that would sink the Dollar or result in a major bear market for bonds." Risk assets, such as stocks, should see "decent returns."

"We are optimistic about US growth, but the mature business cycle limits the possible upside beyond the very near term. There are also plenty of risks, including the trade war and the possibility that the next Congress will reverse the 2017 US corporate tax cut," they wrote in a report.

They said a major difference between this year and next will be that the Fed and other major central banks should keep policy unchanged and "markets will need to learn to fly on their own." In the U.S., the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times in 2019, and the strategists estimated that central bank easing lifted U.S. equities by about 20% in 2019. The gain in the S&P 500 is just about 24% year-to-date.

"We expect moderately better economic and earnings growth, and therefore decent risky asset returns" across regions, they wrote.

The markets have recently priced out a number of risks, like Brexit, the trade war and other threats, but have not yet priced in better growth. They expect upside in a variety of "cyclically sensitive assets, including emerging market equities and breakeven inflation in the bond market, and expect cyclical sectors to outperform in equities and credit."

Their approach to investments in 2020 is to "watch your footing." For instance, buy corporate debt but hedge by pairing it with lower-risk mortgages and stay away from lowest-rated junk bonds.

The strategists do not expect Chinese policymakers to provide a big stimulus boost to their economy, but they instead will try to stop the deceleration. In Europe, they have low confidence for much of a rebound.

"So although we are cautiously optimistic on the global economy, we forecast only moderately higher 10-year Treasury yields next year, targeting a rebound to 2.25%, mostly skewed toward the second half of 2020," they wrote. The 10-year was at 1.76% Friday.

The strategists said the move higher is essentially a "baby bear" market in bonds. "With the Fed on hold and inflation unlikely to take off, we would discourage positioning for a major bear market in US rates next year, even with somewhat better growth," they wrote. The case for shorting European and U.K debt is more compelling.

"Directionally, we think the UK offers the most attractive shorts in G10, given a likely rebound in activity and resolution to the Brexit impasse after the [U.K.] election, plus the prospect for more expansionary fiscal policy," they noted.