Hong Kong rights bill unlikely to derail US-China trade talks, strategy firm principal says

Flags of the US and China are placed ahead of a meeting between US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and China's Agriculture Minister Han Changfu at the Ministry of Agriculture in Beijing on June 30, 2017.

A U.S. bill aiming to protect human rights in Hong Kong is unlikely to disrupt trade talks between Washington and Beijing, said Amy Celico, principal at Albright Stonebridge Group.

While Celico said it was a "significant issue" for China she did not expect the passing of that bill to steer U.S.-China talks off course.

"I don't think it's enough of an issue to derail the trade talks," she told CNBC's Sri Jegarajah at the Morgan Stanley APAC Summit.

The "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act" cleared both chambers of Congress this week as Hong Kong remains engulfed in mass protests. The measure needs to be signed by President Donald Trump before it becomes law.

The bill would require the U.S. State Department to annually certify that Hong Kong has enough autonomy to warrant its continued special status. Under that distinction, Hong Kong receives unique treatment that spares the Asian financial center from tariffs that have been slapped on China in the ongoing trade war with the U.S.

The legislation would also look to impose sanctions on those responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong.

Asked about the bill at a press conference this week, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said "China strongly condemns and firmly opposes it."