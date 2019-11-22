Preferred stocks offer investors an alternative to bonds

Amid a retreat from stocks, bonds this year have become more popular than at any time since 2008, as investors fearful of impacts from Brexit, trade tensions and a potential recession have settled for lower yields to reduce risk.

In the 12-month period preceding September, investors poured more than $293 billion into bond funds in a trend that has continued through the fall. But in their flight from stocks, many investors are overlooking a practical alternative to bonds that typically pays higher yields: preferred stocks.

Far different from common stocks (the equity form normally referred to simply as "stocks"), preferred shares are something of a hybrid between stocks and bonds. Preferred stocks are technically a form of equity, like common stocks. They're traded on exchanges, but they're structured differently to meet different financial goals for companies that issue them.

More from Invest In You:

How to make people smarter about money

Many are 'fighting the Fed.' Good for them.

Billionaire Dalio has warning for retail investors

For investors, they behave more like bonds, with returns that are almost bond-like in their reliability. Though more volatile than bonds, this relatively small universe of assets (owned primarily by institutional investors) poses less risk than common stocks.

The historically low yields currently paid by various types of bonds make preferred stocks worth a close look, as their dividends tend to be far higher than the yields of all types of publicly traded bonds, and 2019 has been a particularly good year for preferred shares.

Preferred stocks are issued primarily by banks and financial institutions, but also by utilities, real estate investment trusts and other types of companies. The concentration of preferred stocks in the financial sector might normally be viewed as posing industry risk, but regulations that stemmed from the financial crisis of 2008 have made these institutions safer from default risk than they've been in decades.