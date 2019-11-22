Pure Storage's stock plunges, and its weak guidance is the latest ominous sign for tech infrastructure vendors

Pure Storage, a manufacturer of high-speed storage equipment for data centers, became the latest tech infrastructure provider to issue weak guidance, at least in part because of worsening macroeconomic conditions and the U.S.-China trade war.

Pure Storage shares plunged 21% in Friday's premarket, a day after the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings report missed analysts' estimates on its fourth-quarter outlook. In recent weeks, Arista and Cisco, which sell communications equipment, also gave revenue guidance that trailed Wall Street's expectations.

In its conference call with analysts, Pure blamed a troublesome macroeconomic environment and falling prices for the disappointing numbers. CEO Charlie Giancarlo cited Brexit and "trade tensions" with Asia as some of the challenges the company faces.

"Those are the things where we saw more slowdown than the other areas, and that just indicates a little bit of global economic headwinds," said Giancarlo, a former top Cisco executive who also happens to sit on Arista's board.

Pure said in a statement that it expects sales of $484 million to $496 million in its fiscal fourth quarter, below the $511.3 million consensus estimate among analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Companies are taking longer to make their buying decisions, creating a "market that's a little bit more challenging to forecast," Giancarlo said.