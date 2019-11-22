Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Alibaba, Zoom & more

Stifel said in its upgrade of Uber that the stock's valuation presents a more "reasonable" entry point among other things.

"The ridesharing market (particularly in the U.S.) experienced faster-than-expected competitive rationalization, Uber demonstrated an accelerated path to profitability and set a formal 2021 profitability target, take rates improved, better segment-level disclosure leaves us more constructive on the core Rides fundamentals, management has communicated a willingness to exit losing parts of the business (Eats in lower- market share markets) in 12-18 months, valuation has reset to a level with better risk / reward, and the IPO lockup expiration has passed."