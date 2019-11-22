Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Alibaba, Zoom & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Stifel upgraded Uber to buy from hold.
  • Macquarie initiated Alibaba as outperform.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands to in line from underperform.
  • Leerink initiated AstraZeneca as outperform.
  • Guggenheim initiated Zoom as buy.
Uber Eats workers wait for orders in central Kiev, Ukraine July 31, 2019.
Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Stifel upgraded Uber to 'buy' from 'hold'

Stifel said in its upgrade of Uber that the stock's valuation presents a more "reasonable" entry point among other things.

"The ridesharing market (particularly in the U.S.) experienced faster-than-expected competitive rationalization, Uber demonstrated an accelerated path to profitability and set a formal 2021 profitability target, take rates improved, better segment-level disclosure leaves us more constructive on the core Rides fundamentals, management has communicated a willingness to exit losing parts of the business (Eats in lower- market share markets) in 12-18 months, valuation has reset to a level with better risk / reward, and the IPO lockup expiration has passed."

Macquarie initiated Alibaba as 'outperform'

Macquarie said the Chinese e-commerce company had one of the "strongest retention and user activation moats" in the industry.

"We see Alibaba benefitting from strong new customer growth and incubating a new cohort that can drive rising ARPU over coming years. More importantly, we believe the Alibaba ecosystem offers a strong user retention and user activation moat that will keep its revenue momentum strong at an efficient cost structure down the road."