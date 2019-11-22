Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Alibaba, Zoom & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Stifel said in its upgrade of Uber that the stock's valuation presents a more "reasonable" entry point among other things.
"The ridesharing market (particularly in the U.S.) experienced faster-than-expected competitive rationalization, Uber demonstrated an accelerated path to profitability and set a formal 2021 profitability target, take rates improved, better segment-level disclosure leaves us more constructive on the core Rides fundamentals, management has communicated a willingness to exit losing parts of the business (Eats in lower- market share markets) in 12-18 months, valuation has reset to a level with better risk / reward, and the IPO lockup expiration has passed."
Macquarie said the Chinese e-commerce company had one of the "strongest retention and user activation moats" in the industry.
"We see Alibaba benefitting from strong new customer growth and incubating a new cohort that can drive rising ARPU over coming years. More importantly, we believe the Alibaba ecosystem offers a strong user retention and user activation moat that will keep its revenue momentum strong at an efficient cost structure down the road."