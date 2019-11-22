Vietnam is replacing some Chinese exports to the US — but not China's status as a supply chain hub

A mechanic works at factory in Hanoi, Vietnam. Chau Doan | LightRocket | Getty Images

Vietnam may have appeared to replaced China in selling certain goods to the U.S., but the Southeast Asian country still has a long way to go before it can fully substitute China as a manufacturing hub for the world. In the first nine months of this year, U.S. imports from Vietnam jumped 34.8% year on year, accelerating from a 5.8% gain in all of 2018, according to a Thursday note by consultancy IHS Markit. In comparison, U.S. imports from mainland China shrank 13.4% year on year in the January-to-September period, the note said. Tariffs were a major reason behind the decline in U.S. imports from China, said Michael Ryan, IHS Markit's associate director of comparative industry service, who wrote the note. He added that Vietnam's fastest growing export categories to the U.S. are computers, telephone equipment and other machinery. Those products were among the U.S.'s top imports from mainland China, Mongolia and Taiwan in 2018, according to the United States Trade Representative. That suggests that Vietnamese exports of those goods to the U.S. may have replaced the reduction in flows between China and America.

Challenges for Vietnam

Vietnam is often named as one of the largest beneficiary of the trade war because of an increase in its exports to the U.S. In addition, Southeast Asian country has seen a jump in foreign direct investments from manufacturers looking to circumvent elevated tariffs between the U.S. and China.