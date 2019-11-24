Microsoft pushes back on claims that it's gaming user numbers in its fight with Slack

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess (not seen) attend a session during their visit to Volkswagen Digital Lab in Berlin on February 27, 2019.

Microsoft has been accused of a lot of questionable behavior in its 44-year history, including tying its web browser to its operating system to restrict rivals and publicly criticizing the capabilities of Linux open-source software to protect its Windows franchise.

Microsoft defenders will say those are the days of old. But the debate about Microsoft's tactics resurfaced this week after the company published user numbers for its Teams chat product, which competes with Slack. Specifically, Microsoft said Teams now has 20 million daily active users, compared to the 12 million users Slack claimed as of October.

Slack shares plunged 8.4% on Tuesday and closed the week at $21.17. The stock has dropped 45% since June 20, the day it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange.

With a stock market value of over $1.1 trillion and near-ubiquity in the workplace, Microsoft can package Teams with its Office 365 suite and make it really easy for its massive customer base to use. Some are speculating that Microsoft is juicing the numbers by including as active users people who boot up their computer without intentionally opening Teams.

"Microsoft Teams reaching 20 million users is complete garbage growth hacking," one Twitter user wrote on Friday.

While that sort of attack may have been expected when Bill Gates or Steve Ballmer was running the show and taking on smaller players like Netscape and Sun Microsystems, it's the kind of criticism the company has tried to avoid since Satya Nadella took over in 2014. Rather than publicly battling rivals, Nadella's approach has been to partner with them and even allow competitors' technology to run in its Azure cloud.

Jared Spataro, a corporate vice president at Microsoft, told CNBC in an email that Teams has been catching on among Microsoft's existing customers, as well as new users. He acknowledged that Teams starts by default so users can get to work more quickly, but said but that's not enough for a person to be counted in the daily active user tally.