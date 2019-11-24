Pentagon asks for Navy Secretary Richard Spencer to resign after controversy over Navy Seal case

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has asked for the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer amid controversy over the handling of a case involving a Navy Seal accused of murder.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC delivered to your inbox
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. Privacy Policy.
© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBCUniversal
Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. Global Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.